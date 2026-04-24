Thrissur: The Forest Department’s ‘Sarppa’ teams continued an extensive search on Friday at the house of an eight-year-old boy who died after a snakebite in Kodaly.

As part of the inspection, officials broke open the bathroom floor to check for snakes possibly hiding underneath. However, no snakes were detected, and the floor was later sealed with concrete before the team left the premises.

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The search operation follows the recovery of two snakes on Thursday—one around 7.30 pm and another close to midnight—taking the total number of snakes found at the house to five. All the snakes identified so far are believed to be common kraits (locally known as vellikkettan).

Forest officials had earlier inspected multiple areas of the house, including the underground water storage tank, floor tiles, kitchen slabs, and wastewater drainage pipes. Clothes and small openings in and around the house were also thoroughly checked.

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The latest inspection, carried out with the assistance of snake rescue volunteers, focused on the bathroom as a precautionary measure. Authorities concreted the floor to prevent any future entry of snakes.

The victim, Aljo (8), died on Sunday after being bitten by a banded krait while sleeping. The snake is believed to have bitten him from beneath a pillow he was sharing with his brother, Anosh.

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Anosh, who was also bitten, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karukutty and is reported to be in stable condition, according to their father, Siljo. However, the family remains apprehensive about returning home due to safety concerns.