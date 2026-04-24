Kochi: The State Human Rights Commission on Friday ordered a 'transparent and effective inquiry' into the death of a five-year-old boy, Mohammed Adam, at the Lions Jungle Park in Kizhakkambalam. Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the District Collector to initiate a probe through the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

The Commission said the RDO must examine whether the park management had put in place adequate safety measures to prevent such incidents. The inquiry should also verify whether the park had valid licences issued by the panchayat and other concerned agencies.

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The incident occurred on Tuesday when Adam, part of a play school excursion, drowned at the children’s park. The child is believed to have accidentally fallen into a water-filled area created for boating activities.

The Commission asked the RDO to assess the steps needed to prevent the recurrence of such accidents and submit a report within three weeks. Details, including the address of the child’s parents, information on any police case registered, and the post-mortem report, must also be furnished to the Commission.

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The Secretary of the Kizhakkambalam panchayat has also been directed to submit a report within three weeks, specifically clarifying whether the park possessed the required licence and detailing the actions taken after the incident.

Representatives of the RDO and the panchayat secretary have been asked to appear before the Commission at a sitting scheduled on May 19 at the PWD Rest House in Pattom. The Commission initiated proceedings suo motu based on media reports.

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Earlier on Thursday, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ernakulam, filed a complaint with the Thadiyittaparambu police seeking registration of a culpable homicide case against the owners of the Lions Jungle Park.