Kochi: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ernakulam, on Thursday filed a complaint with the Thadiyittaparambu police seeking registration of a culpable homicide case against the owners of the Lions Jungle Park in Kizhakkambalam, where five-year-old Mohammed Adam drowned on April 21.

The CWC has also sought action against the school authorities and teachers concerned under Section 100 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In the complaint filed after a site visit, CWC Vice Chairman Advocate K S Arunkumar said the park was functioning without a valid licence or panchayat approval and lacked basic safety measures. He said the premises had dangerous water bodies and swamps secured only with ropes, with no proper fencing, warning signs or adequate security personnel, despite being a facility frequented by children. The complaint added that Adam, a child with speech impairment who required special care, had visited the park as part of an excursion organised by ‘Beyond Born’ pre-school in Palarivattom. He drowned in a water body on the premises.

The CWC said the park authorities had “knowledge” of the risks involved in operating such a facility without safety barriers and that allowing public entry by charging tickets without ensuring safety pointed to an attempt to make illegal profits. It further alleged that operating the park without a licence or insurance, while exposing children to danger, constituted criminal negligence.

The complaint argued that leaving hazardous water bodies unsecured created a situation that could lead to death and thus warranted charges under culpable homicide provisions.

The CWC also held the school authorities and teachers responsible, stating that they had taken full responsibility for the safety of the children during the excursion but failed in their duty. It said there was a serious lapse in supervision after lunch and that the child remained unaccounted for several hours, indicating negligence on the part of the school management.

The complaint further alleged that false information suggesting the child had been kidnapped was circulated after he went missing, possibly to divert attention from the incident.

The CWC has urged the police to conduct a proper investigation, bring those responsible to justice, and take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.