In a grim discovery on the third day of intensive search operations at the blast site in Mundathikode, the police recovered a completely burnt human head on Thursday, marking a critical but sombre development in the investigation of the devastating fireworks unit explosion.

The discovery was made in a sprawling paddy field, approximately 300 meters away from the epicentre where the manufacturing unit once stood. The search team, utilising a systematic grid search method, found the remains amidst a landscape already scarred by the blast that occurred earlier this week.

Over the past 48 hours, authorities have recovered approximately 32 body parts scattered across the vast open fields. The force of the explosion was so immense that remains were catapulted hundreds of meters from the site.

Local residents and forensic experts have noted that the head found on Thursday is in a condition that makes visual identification impossible. “The head is in a completely burnt condition and it is beyond recognition. DNA sampling might be needed to identify it,” a local resident told Onmanorama on condition of anonymity.

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The police initiated the grid search based on the suspicion that the explosion’s trajectory had thrown victims’ remains into the surrounding five-acre Kootamkulam paddy field. A grid search involves dividing the area into small, manageable zones, sequential examination of each zone by specialised teams, and intensive secondary combing to ensure no evidence is missed after initial ‘hasty’ searches.

While the official death toll remains at 14, authorities are working to match the recovered remains with four individuals reported missing since the blast. The missing persons are CA Suresh (50) of Kanjirakkode, Abhijith (28) of Kottappuram, Vishnu Vijayan (35), of Puthurkkara and Karimali Giri (33) of Kottappuram. All four are confirmed to have been present at the unit at the time of the explosion.

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The head has been shifted to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital after the inquest. Samples from the recovered remains will be sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology for DNA profiling.

The Kerala Cabinet has already declared the incident a state disaster and ordered a judicial inquiry led by Justice CN Ramachandran Nair. As the community reels from the tragedy, Thrissur Pooram celebrations scheduled for April 26 have been significantly scaled down, with the signature fireworks display cancelled as a mark of respect and safety.