A high-level meeting held here on Thursday decided to avoid fireworks for this year's Thrissur pooram in the wake of the firecracker unit tragedy at Mundathikod. Fourteen people died, and four people were reported missing following an explosion in the cracker manufacturing units set up for Thiruvambady Devaswom.

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In a meeting attended by the officials of the District administration, police and representatives of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, it was decided to continue with the rituals for the festival. The usual pomp associated with Thrissur pooram would be minimised with the timespan of Kudamattam (ceremonial transition of colourful umbrellas atop caparisoned elephants) to be reduced to 15 minutes. The number of umbrellas and elephants would also be reduced for the event.

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Devaswom representatives had earlier said they were willing to adhere to any decision taken by the government. The Thiruvambady Devaswom authorities said they would not hold a fireworks display. The district administration also slapped a stop memo on the firecracker unit of Paramekkavu Devaswom. A case was also registered against the licensee of the Devaswom by the Kollamcode police.