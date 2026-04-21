Shyju, a businessman from Mundathikodu in Thrissur, had just settled down for a brief rest after lunch on Monday when a deafening explosion shook his house and the surrounding area. Alarmed, he and his family rushed outside, unsure of what had happened. Within moments, more blasts followed, accompanied by thick plumes of smoke rising from about 300 metres away. Along with other residents, Shyju ran towards the source of the sound.

“At first, all we could see was smoke and hear continuous explosions. It felt like an earthquake. The windows of my house were shattered,” he recalled.

As the smoke began to clear, the scale of the tragedy became evident—dismembered body parts were scattered across the paddy fields.

The massive explosion occurred around 3.30 pm on Tuesday at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Mundathikodu, near Wadakkanchery, leaving at least 13 people dead and over 40 injured. The unit, which had been functioning for more than a decade, was preparing fireworks for the ongoing Thrissur Pooram festival that began on Monday. The firecrackers were being assembled for Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the two main organisers of the festival.

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Spread across nearly two acres and surrounded by paddy fields and water bodies, the unit consisted of five tin-sheet sheds used for storing raw materials, production, and finished products. All the sheds were completely destroyed in the blast, and it remains unclear where the fire originated.

Rescue operations were hampered initially due to continuous explosions and uncertainty over the quantity of explosives stored at the site. Accessibility was another major challenge. “Only light vehicles could reach the area. Fire force units struggled to access the spot as the pathways were narrow. Mud embankments had to be broken to allow heavy vehicles in,” Shyju said.

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Even three hours after the incident, explosions continued to be reported, delaying firefighting efforts. Once access was secured, the injured were rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

For locals, the most distressing sight was the aftermath. “What we saw first were body parts scattered across the field. It was devastating. The impact of the blast was felt within at least a one-kilometre radius,” said Varghese Tharakan, a nearby resident who had been visiting his rambutan plantation just 200 metres away.

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“I had just parked my car and was about to step out when the first explosion occurred. The vehicle shook violently, and I initially thought it was an earthquake. When more blasts followed, I realised the seriousness of the situation and rushed to the site along with others,” he said.

Many of the injured were workers at the unit, most of them locals and some from Palakkad. Tharakan noted that no such incident had been reported in the area earlier. “It is particularly tragic that the licence holder, Mundathikodu Satheesan, was also injured. There are a few other firecracker units operating nearby,” he added.

As the area became accessible, rescue teams and local authorities intensified their efforts. Wadakkanchery councillor Satheesh, who reached the site within 15 minutes of the incident, said the focus had shifted to recovering human remains. “It is a painful task, but necessary. As the smoke cleared, operations had picked up pace,” he said.

Fire and rescue officials indicated that the intense summer heat likely contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, making it more difficult to control.