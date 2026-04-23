Kochi: A day after the death of 20-year-old engineering student Dhanush D sent shockwaves through the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), his teachers and hometown residents are piecing together memories of a quiet young man whose struggles largely went unnoticed, even as efforts were underway to support him academically.

Dhanush, a third-year B.Tech student in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the CUSAT School of Engineering, was found hanging from the window rod in his rented room near the campus at Kalamassery on Wednesday evening. While initial concerns among peers centred on his attendance shortage that might have made him ineligible to appear for the semester exams, the police and faculty now indicate that deeper personal and mental health challenges may have played a decisive role in his suicide.

According to Kalamassery police, Dhanush had been undergoing treatment for depression. “We have not recovered any suicide note. But it is suspected that he may have taken this step due to depression. His parents are divorced, which appears to have affected him. He had been skipping classes and exams and had several arrears. We have also learnt that he had considered discontinuing the course,” a senior officer said.

The police clarified that academic barriers were not insurmountable in his case. “Although there was a shortage of attendance, the department had already cleared the way for him to appear for the exams, considering his medical condition. However, he had not completed the formal submission of documents at the university office. It was when this delay came to notice that teachers and friends began trying to reach him,” the officer added.

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It was this chain of concern that ultimately led to the discovery. With Dhanush unreachable by phone, faculty contacted his classmates and later his family. When friends checked his accommodation at a paying guest facility near the college, his door was locked from inside and he was not responding. Later, they found him inside the room hanging and alerted authorities.

For his teachers, the loss is particularly difficult to process. PG Latha, Associate Professor and Head of the Department, said Dhanush’s struggles became evident only gradually. “I taught him in his second year. He was very quiet, an introvert, and kept to himself. It never appeared that he was dealing with depression, and he was not someone who would open up easily,” she told Onmanorama.

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It was only after he began missing practical exams that faculty intervened more closely. “When we enquired, we came to know about his issues. After that, we tried to support him and even resolved his attendance concerns so he wouldn’t miss his exams,” Latha said.

She also recalled the last conversations relayed by his mother Princy. “On Tuesday morning, he did not pick up her call. Later in the evening, when she asked him about it, he said he ‘was not in a mood’. On Wednesday afternoon, his phone was switched off, which worried her, as they spoke every day,” she said.

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Despite his academic setbacks, there were signs he was trying to find a way forward. According to teachers, Dhanush had considered taking a one-year break to clear his supplementary papers, but was reportedly advised against it by his mother and counsellor.

The news has left the campus community shaken. “All the students are in shock. Some close friends were aware he was facing difficulties, but no one expected this. Just on Vishu, he had gone to Sabarimala with friends and seemed normal,” Latha added.

Back home at Thamallakkal in Kumarapuram in Alappuzha, the sense of disbelief is just as strong. Asha Ramachandran, President of the Kumarapuram Panchayat, remembered Dhanush as a bright but reserved student. “He did not have many friends here either. He was studious and secured admission to CUSAT in his first attempt. We now hear about the arrears and attendance issues, but he was known as a good boy. His parents’ divorce may have affected him, but this was completely unexpected,” she said.

Latha also expressed concern about the emotional impact of the incident on students just days before their examinations. “The exams begin on Monday, and this has deeply affected the entire class. Many of them had gone to Dhanush’s house along with the teachers. They are all in shock. We hope they will be able to cope with this loss and write their exams well,” she said.

Dhanush, son of Dileep and Princy, is survived by his brother Dheeraj. The police have completed postmortem procedures and handed over the body to his family. Further investigation is ongoing, with statements from relatives yet to be recorded.