Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Kochi: A 21-year-old student of the School of Engineering, CUSAT, was found hanging at his accommodation on Wednesday evening. The deceased, D Dhanush, a native of Kumarapuram, Thamallakkal, in Alappuzha, was a sixth-semester student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. 

The Kalamassery Police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway. According to the FIR, Dhanush was found hanging from a window at his paying guest accommodation around 5.30 pm, with a plastic wire tied around his neck.

As per sources, Dhanush was required to submit a certificate regarding his absenteeism for the semester examination on Wednesday. When he did not turn up, a teacher attempted to contact him over the phone. As he did not respond, another student was contacted to check on him. Following this, a search was carried out, during which Dhanush was found hanging inside his room. 

Dhanush is survived by his father Dileep, mother Prince, and brother Dheeraj. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.