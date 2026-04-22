Kochi: A 21-year-old student of the School of Engineering, CUSAT, was found hanging at his accommodation on Wednesday evening. The deceased, D Dhanush, a native of Kumarapuram, Thamallakkal, in Alappuzha, was a sixth-semester student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

The Kalamassery Police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway. According to the FIR, Dhanush was found hanging from a window at his paying guest accommodation around 5.30 pm, with a plastic wire tied around his neck.

As per sources, Dhanush was required to submit a certificate regarding his absenteeism for the semester examination on Wednesday. When he did not turn up, a teacher attempted to contact him over the phone. As he did not respond, another student was contacted to check on him. Following this, a search was carried out, during which Dhanush was found hanging inside his room.

Dhanush is survived by his father Dileep, mother Prince, and brother Dheeraj.