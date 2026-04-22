Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the disposal of bodies and collection of DNA samples following the firecracker accident at Mundathikode in Thrissur district that claimed 14 lives and injured several others.

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The order, issued by the Disaster Management Department on Wednesday, directs the Thrissur District Disaster Management Authority, police, health department, and local bodies to follow uniform procedures in handling unidentified bodies, unclaimed bodies, disputed identities, and body parts.

In cases of unidentified bodies, an identification number must be assigned, and inquest and postmortem procedures must be completed. Police must ensure photography and videography of the body and associated materials, and collect identification evidence such as DNA samples and dental records. If the body remains unidentified after 72 hours, it will be handed over to the district administration for burial, unless a doctor recommends immediate burial.

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For identified but unclaimed bodies, a similar process will be followed. If the body is not claimed within 72 hours, it will be handed over to the district administration. In all cases, disposal will be only through burial, with clear marking of identification details at the burial site, and records maintained for future reference.

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In cases where identity is disputed, police will attempt to establish identity within 72 hours using all available methods, including DNA testing. If identification is still not possible, the body will be handed over for burial following the same procedure.

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Separate guidelines have been issued for handling body parts. Each body part must be assigned an identification number, documented, and subjected to DNA and other identification procedures. If identification is not possible within 72 hours, the body parts will be buried separately with proper identification markings and records.

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The government has also laid down procedures for DNA sample collection. Samples may be collected from relatives of missing persons, those contesting identification, or in cases where identity is doubtful. Samples will be taken only with informed consent, and the health department will collect them, prioritising close relatives such as parents, siblings, or children.

Police will be responsible for preserving and sending DNA samples to forensic laboratories and for verifying identities based on DNA matching and other evidence. The health department will ensure proper storage of samples, and all authorities have been directed to maintain detailed records.

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The expenses for disposal will be met from the State Disaster Response Fund, as the incident has been classified as a state-specific disaster.

The Disaster Management Commissioner has been authorised to make necessary changes to the procedures, subject to government approval.