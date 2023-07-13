Kottayam: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private resort in Kumarakom on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Muhammad Naban (8), is a native of Vengara in Malappuram. He is the son of Abdul Najeem of Kappil House, Vengara.

According to the FIR registered by the Kumarakom Police under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the incident took place around 4.15 pm when the boy was playing in the swimming pool of Paradise Resort in Kumarakom. He was reportedly part of a 29-member family group that had arrived in Kumarakom for a holiday.

After the post-mortem examination at Kottayam Medical College Hospital, the body will be handed over to the relatives.