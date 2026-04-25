Amid a recent surge in snakebite incidents and related deaths in Kerala, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has urged the public to understand the practical challenges and patient safety risks involved in snakebite treatment.

In a statement welcoming the government’s move to expand treatment facilities, the association highlighted that administering Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) carries a significant risk of severe allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis. It stressed that such cases require continuous monitoring, the availability of ventilators, and the constant presence of doctors to manage complications such as respiratory distress or cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George earlier advised the public to dial 108 immediately in case of a snakebite. She said the state’s Kanivu 108 ambulance service ensures timely transport to hospitals equipped with ASV. Trained emergency medical technicians provide first aid and monitor patients during transit.

Kerala has reported four snakebite deaths in the past week. The latest victim was 65-year-old Indira from Alappuzha. Earlier, Seleena (42), also from Alappuzha, and two eight-year-olds — Dikshal Dileep from Azhoor and Aljo from Thrissur — had succumbed.

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The KGMOA stressed the urgent need to strengthen manpower and infrastructure in major hospitals. It pointed out that casualty departments in most government hospitals are overwhelmed, often with a single doctor handling a large number of patients, including many without emergency conditions. This severely limits the attention that can be given to critically ill patients.

The association noted that close monitoring of patients administered ASV is essential, as severe allergic reactions can turn fatal within minutes. In the absence of adequate monitoring systems or ICU facilities with ventilator support, administering the drug could increase risks. These limitations often force doctors to refer patients to higher centres for specialised care.

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Reiterating its long-standing demand, the KGMOA called for the immediate implementation of a scientific triage system to prioritise patients based on the severity of their condition. Such a system, it said, would help ensure timely care for critical cases and reduce overcrowding in casualty units.

The association also recommended that at least two doctors be deployed at all times in casualty departments, which would require the creation of additional posts. It urged the government to take urgent, war-footing measures to improve infrastructure, enhance hospital security, and raise the overall standard of care, while emphasising that doctors should not be held responsible for systemic shortcomings.