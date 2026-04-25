Kochi: Every Malayali who has flown home from abroad knows this moment - the pause at the duty-free shop, calculating whether to pick up 'just one more liquor bottle'” Not for personal use, but often as a gift for an uncle, a friend, or a neighbour waiting back home.

For years, even if that extra bottle nudged passengers past the allowed limit to carry, it was never a big problem. You could declare it with the Customs on arrival, pay the duty, maybe a fine, and walk out smiling. That small comfort has now disappeared.

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A new circular issued by Cochin Customs Commissioner GS Bains has effectively ended this long-standing flexibility, turning what was once a minor excess into a potential confiscation, leaving passengers frustrated and even enforcement officers uneasy.

Under the Customs Baggage Rules, 2026, international passengers can still bring 2 litres of liquor duty-free. Earlier, if someone carried more, say an extra bottle, they could pay duty on arrival at the airport and retain it. Now, by strictly invoking the Kerala Abkari Act, Customs officers have been directed not to release any excess liquor, even after duty is paid, unless the passenger produces a valid ‘possession license’ from the Excise Department. That’s where the problem begins.

“The Customs officers are required to ensure that the excess seized liquor, which is confiscated, is allowed for release to the passenger on payment of fine only if such passenger is able to produce a licence for possession issued by the Kerala Excise Department,” said the circular issued on April 20.

According to the Excise Department itself, there is no practical way for a passenger to obtain such a license. The Assistant Excise Commissioner (Enforcement) from the Ernakulam division, AT Jobby, clarified that the commonly cited FL-6 license is a temporary permit issued for special occasions like weddings or parties, allowing liquor to be served at events.

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“The FL-6 license is not meant for individual possession. At present, there is no provision to issue a license to international passengers for carrying liquor in their baggage,” he said.

In other words, passengers are being asked to produce a document that, in reality, they cannot obtain.

A rule that existed but wasn’t strictly enforced

Interestingly, officials point out that nothing in the law is new. The restriction has always existed. But in practice, there was a more reasonable approach. If the excess quantity was small - one or two extra litres - passengers were allowed to pay duty and keep it.

Excise authorities typically did not pursue such cases outside airport premises, treating them as personal consumption. Enforcement was largely aimed at bulk smuggling or commercial intent, not individual travellers. This balance, officials say, made the system workable. Now, that informal flexibility is gone.

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For expatriates, the change hits both emotionally and practically. Sreehari R, an NRI from the UAE, told Onmanorama: “Those extra bottles were part of our travel culture. Earlier, we could just pay the duty and take the bottles home. Now they’re asking for a license that doesn’t even exist. Many passengers are now not aware of the new circular and all may be buying liquor beyond permitted quantities in the hope that they could pay tax for them later.”

Vaisakh Nair, travelling from Canada, pointed to the stress factor. “After a long journey, being told your items will be confiscated is frustrating. Some of these are brands you don’t get here and are expensive. It is not that we don’t get good liquor in Kerala, but people always think a foreign-made one is better, and they expect NRIs to bring them when we come. The new rule is a disappointment and it takes away the joy of coming home,” he told Onmanorama.

The discomfort is not limited to passengers and even officers call it impractical. A senior Customs officer admitted that strict enforcement creates unnecessary complications.

“We’re dealing with genuine travellers, not offenders. If someone exceeds the limit slightly, confiscating it feels excessive. We have already started implementing the rule in Kochi airport and started confiscating it. Many passengers are questioning us and we have to show them the new circular,” an officer at Kochi airport said.

Customs sources also highlight a practical drawback. “Earlier, the government earned revenue through duty collection. Now, confiscated bottles will later be destroyed. There is no revenue gain from this process,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, excise officers added to the confusion. “We don’t enforce possession limits that strictly in everyday situations. The focus is on preventing illegal sale, not penalising passengers carrying small quantities extra.” an officer said.

Confusion continues over liquor regulations for travellers, as differing limits between central and state rules create uncertainty. Under customs norms, passengers are allowed to bring in up to 2 litres of duty-free alcohol. However, Kerala’s Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) possession limit permits individuals to hold up to 2.5 litres. In addition, state law allows possession of beer and wine up to 3.5 litres.

The mismatch between these limits has left many travellers puzzled about what is legally permissible. Despite higher state limits, airport enforcement now effectively fixes the cap at 2 litres.

A cultural habit disrupted

At its core, this isn’t just about rules, it’s about a travel habit built over decades. The 'extra bottle' was never seen as a violation, but as a gesture. The new circular transforms it into a liability.

For passengers arriving in Kerala now, the message is simple and strict: Do not carry more than 2 litres of foreign liquor. Anything beyond that is likely to be seized, and without a license that doesn’t practically exist, it will not be returned.

The law may be sound. But for thousands of travellers, its sudden strict enforcement turns a familiar homecoming ritual into an unexpected hurdle and a disappointing one at that.