Idukki: A tiger that had earlier spread panic in the residential areas of Munnar and was later captured and released deep inside the forest has re-entered a human habitation zone, prompting heightened surveillance by the Forest Department.

The animal is currently reported to be in the Periyar-Thangamala Mattupetty division area. Forest officials said close monitoring is underway. The tiger had been released into the interior forests of the Periyar Tiger Reserve on the 2nd of this month after being captured from Munnar. A radio collar was fitted on the animal to track its movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 10-member forest team had been monitoring the tiger for the past three weeks. Around 11 pm last night, signals indicated that the tiger had crossed a protective fence installed near the Thangamala residential area. Following this, forest officials rushed to the spot, set up a camp, and began continuous monitoring.

By morning, the tiger was located within forested areas near the Sixth Number region of Mattupetty, which is also close to human habitation. Officials stated that the tiger remains within an approximate 50-metre range of their monitoring team and assured that there is no immediate cause for public concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department expects the tiger to return to deeper forest areas by nightfall. Earlier sightings were reported near forest fringe areas, including Mullayar and Thondiyar, from where the animal moved into the Vallakadavu range and later towards Mattupetty.

The tiger had been captured last month after it strayed into residential areas of Munnar, attacked and killed domestic animals, and created widespread fear. It was taken to Thekkady and later released into the deep forests of Gavi. However, forest officials noted that since the tiger had developed a tendency to feed on domestic animals, the possibility of it straying back into human settlements cannot be ruled out.