Nileshwaram: A team of experts from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) inspected the fitness of the old bridge on National Highway-66 across the river at Nileshwaram market. A member of the team said that further inspections would be carried out based on the report of the current inspection.

The team reached the area below the bridge in a canoe and checked the weak areas of the bridge and the marshy spot which has been covered with soil.

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An ad hoc committee of Nileshwaram municipality and the Janakeeya Samara Samithy (people’s action committee) have been intensifying their agitation demanding an elevated bridge from the bridge near the market to the police station. The inspection by experts has increased their hope that the elevated path would become a reality soon.

Nileshwaram Press Forum secretary Suresh Madikkai, P K Balakrishnan, Mani Kottappuram, Janakeeya Samara Samithy convenor D Rajan, Padmarajan Ayngoth, Gopinathan Muthirakkal and Rajendrakumar Koroth spoke to the experts who carried out the inspection and conveyed the concerns of the local people regarding the move of the authorities to retain the old bridge near the market and the embankment method of construction in the marshy land. They pointed out to the experts that if the old bridge is retained on the six-lane highway, the road over the bridge would only have four lanes.

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The DPR (detailed project report) of the national highway stretch at Nileshwaram had suggested two new bridges. However, when the estimate and sketch were prepared, the NHAI decided to retain the old bridge near the market. The local people allege that the decision not to demolish the old bridge was taken following the intervention of certain vested interests.

Several people have also filed queries under the RTI (Right to Information) Act seeking the reasons behind changing the DPR. It is also alleged that widespread unscientific mining of soil has taken place under the cover of building an elevated highway.

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Incidentally, the NHAI authorities had demolished the Karyankode Bridge inaugurated by the then Chief Minister R Sankar on April 17, 1963, without carrying out any inspection and constructed a new bridge as part of the highway development in Nileshwaram. “It is strange that the authorities are conducting a fitness inspection on the old bridge near the market which was built in 1958. We will strongly oppose the moves to retain the old bridge,” said the residents of the area.