Kottayam: Unusual road markings introduced by the Public Works Department at Thiruvathukkal Junction on the Natakom–Parechal bypass have left residents and motorists intrigued, with many puzzled by the unusual pattern, varying layout and sheer number of white lines.

Thiruvathukkal Junction is a busy meeting point linking the Natakom–Parechal bypass, Kottayam–Karapuzha–Thiruvathukkal road, Kottayam–Puthanangadi–Thiruvathukkal road and the Kumarakom–Illikkal road.

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According to the Public Works Department, the markings have been introduced to regulate traffic flow in the congested area and reduce vehicle speed to 30 kmph. Motorists are advised to enter the junction only after ensuring that traffic from other connecting roads poses no obstruction.Authorities also said reflectors would be installed along the white markings. They added that the initiative at Thiruvathukkal Junction marks the beginning of a wider plan to introduce hazard lines at major four-way junctions.

What the new markings mean

The white markings have been introduced primarily with pedestrian safety in mind. They also indicate that a zebra crossing lies ahead. Motorists are expected to slow down and exercise caution while approaching these lines.

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No parking zone

According to authorities, vehicles must not be parked, halted or overtaken in areas marked with such lines. Preventing vehicles from stopping near crossings would help ensure clear visibility for both drivers and pedestrians attempting to cross the road safely.