Kozhikode: The United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership in Kozhikode has demanded 100% counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in all polling stations across six assembly constituencies, alongside the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The demand covers the constituencies of Koyilandy, Kunnamangalam, Perambra, Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, and Balussery. It comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the opening of a material room adjacent to the strong room where EVMs from these constituencies are stored.

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UDF candidates from these constituencies have already approached Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Khelkar, seeking “urgent intervention in the matter of the opening of the strong room”, which they claim has raised serious concerns about the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

The UDF has also moved the High Court, seeking action against the Returning Officers of Perambra and Koyilandy constituencies. The petition alleges “unauthorised” opening of a polling material room at the JDT Islam Education Complex in Vellimadukunnu on April 20. The court is expected to consider the matter on Tuesday.

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In their representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, the candidates pointed out that access was made to a material room within the premises of the strong room facility at the JDT Islam Convention Centre without prior intimation to candidates or their authorised agents.

“Party workers have been stationed round-the-clock to monitor the strong room premises. Acting on information about the opening of the room, the candidates visited the site and sought clarification from officials. While it was stated that only a ‘material room’ related to the Perambra constituency had been accessed, CCTV visuals and physical verification led to confusion about the exact room that was opened,” the letter stated.

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They further alleged that the room was marked as a “strong room”, and officials were seen inside carrying out work using electronic devices, including laptops. “It was said that certain verification work was being undertaken. However, the location of the room within the inner perimeter and the nature of the activities have led to reasonable apprehensions among candidates and the public,” the letter added.

The UDF leaders said that even the appearance of procedural lapses or lack of clarity in matters related to the custody and security of EVMs could undermine public confidence. “VVPAT verification is the only reliable and transparent method to independently validate the votes recorded in EVMs and restore public trust in the electoral outcome,” they stated.

Addressing the media, UDF district leaders alleged that District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh had not taken appropriate action against the Returning Officers who allegedly violated election rules by opening the material room. IUML district president M A Razaq demanded the release of CCTV footage and details of the work carried out inside the room for more than three hours.

District Congress Committee president and UDF candidate in Koyilandy, K Praveen Kumar, said the Collector had yet to take firm action against the Returning Officers, despite admitting that opening the material room was a mistake. He also alleged that the Collector had not submitted a final report on the incident to the Chief Electoral Officer.