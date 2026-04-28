Idukki: It was after several days of misleading statements and attempts to evade the police that Saji, 43, the prime accused in the Idukki double murder case, finally surrendered before the police on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, two bodies, suspected to be of his mother, Marykutty (70), and elder brother, Reji (48), whom Saji is accused of killing, were exhumed from a pit dug near their house.

Saji, a resident of Punnuttayil house at Pachadi Thottuvakkada in Nedumkandam, was under the radar right from the outset. He was taken into custody by the police around 12.15 pm after he approached a nearby shop and confessed, reportedly saying, "I made a mistake".

Saji being taken into police custody. Photo: Special Arrangement

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According to investigators, Saji had been spinning contradictory stories for weeks regarding the whereabouts of his mother and brother. When he realised that the police had doubts of his involvement in their disappearance, he fled into the nearby forested hills on Sunday evening. A search operation involving tracker dogs and drones, carried out by police and local residents, however, began to put him under pressure. By Tuesday, as the search parties began to inch closer to his hideout, Saji, reportedly weakened by lack of food for two days, eventually decided to surrender.

Suspicion raised by neighbours

Marykutty and Reji had been missing since April 9. When asked about them, Saji had initially told neighbours that the two were undergoing treatment at the Theni Medical College Hospital. He later changed his version, claiming they had gone to stay with their relatives. His inconsistent statements triggered suspicions with the neighbours then alerting family members, including Marykutty’s daughter, Sini.

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After confirming that Saji’s claims were false, Sini filed a missing persons complaint with the Vandanmedu police on Sunday. Acting on the complaint, Nedumkandam police set out for the house for inquiry. However, getting wind of the police team on its way, Saji fled into the nearby forest.

Police personnel at the scene. Photo: Onmanorama

Subsequent searches by police and locals led to the discovery of disturbed soil near a dog kennel on the right side of the house on Monday. Further examination revealed a human leg, while detailed excavation led to the discovery of the decomposed bodies, suspected to be of Marykutty and Reji, at the site. The bodies were exhumed on Tuesday.

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Sister demands detailed probe

Meanwhile, Sini spoke to the media on Tuesday morning, alleging that her brother was responsible for the murders and demanded a thorough investigation into how the crime was carried out. She also called for a probe into the mysterious disappearance of their father, Mathew, who has been missing since 2018.

She alleged that Saji was a habitual drunkard who often created disturbances at home. Following the disappearance of their mother and brother, he allegedly sold pepper and coffee beans from the house and spent the money on alcohol and celebrations with friends. He also reportedly told several people that he was planning to get married and had borrowed ₹10,000 from one person for that purpose, which he later spent on drinking. However, with Sini approaching the police and him coming under the police radar, Saji finally gave in and surrendered.

Dog squad at the scene of the crime. Photo: Onmanorama

Police have initiated legal proceedings and are continuing further investigation into the case. The identities of the two bodies exhumed from the compound and the motive and circumstances that led to the murders are expected to be confirmed soon.