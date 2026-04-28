The Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated a suo motu case over incidents of violence reported during the hartal called by Dalit organisations, protesting the delay in arresting the accused in the death of BDS student Nithin Raj at Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy.

The Division Bench of Justice Basant Balaji and Justice P Krishna Kumar issued the order to initiate a suo motu case based on reports that over 27 cases have been registered across the state in connection with violence during the hartal. The bench has sought the response of the DGP.

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The High Court had earlier banned hartals and had ordered that the organisers would be liable for the violence caused during the hartal.

Though the Nithin Raj Action Council said the hartal would be observed peacefully, exempting essential services, reports from across the state pointed to widespread disruption, with patients, students and commuters facing difficulties. Students appearing for the NEET examination were among the worst affected, with hundreds unable to reach their exam centres on time after being held up on the roads.

(With LiveLaw inputs)