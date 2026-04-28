A young man who underwent a CT scan at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in connection with a kidney ailment received a scanning report indicating a uterine tumour. The incorrect diagnosis was given to Shihas (24), a native of Kazhakoottam Nehru Junction. Although hospital authorities attempted to resolve the issue by refunding the money, Shihas filed a complaint with the Medical College police.

Shihas underwent the CT scan on February 16. Although he was told the results would be available in a week, he did not collect them as his condition improved. Meanwhile, he sought treatment at the Iranimuttom Homeo Hospital. It was when they requested the report that he collected it from the Medical College on March 16.

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The error in the report was discovered recently when he submitted it to the Homeo Hospital. When he went to the Medical College Hospital on Monday and informed them of the mix-up, the staff initially denied it and asked him to wait. After about 10 minutes, they informed Shihas that his report was ready. Shihas alleges that the authorities became aggressive when he questioned how a new report was prepared without a repeat scan.

He also claims that when he asked for the old report to file a complaint, it was not returned, and the lab doctor told him to take the refund and leave. He will be submitting a complaint to the Hospital Superintendent on Tuesday.

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Hospital Superintendent Dr C G Jayachandran said that a thorough investigation will be conducted if a complaint is received. He will seek an explanation from the head of Radiology and Diagnostics.