Trikkaripur: Once a familiar presence in the paddy fields of Trikkaripur, including the Kuttanadi polders, Pannikka (nut grass) has now all but vanished, surviving mainly in the memories of older generations. This summer, however, the forgotten tuber returned to attention when a group of children discovered it during a nature study programme.

The children were on a visit to the fields as part of a programme organised by the Akshara Granthalayam Library at Pekadam when they came across the tuber variety for the first time. Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme had unearthed it from nearby fields, and the children were also given an opportunity to taste it.

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During an interaction with the younger generation, older farm workers also recalled the flavour and significance of this once-common food, which was especially valued during times of hardship and scarcity.

Library secretary K V Krishnaprasad Vaidyar explained its medicinal value to the children, noting that Pannikka is traditionally used in preparations such as herbal pills and arishtam formulations.

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Also known as Kuzhimuthanga and Pottakkizhangu, Pannikka is regarded as a delicacy of the past. There was a time when children and elders alike would eagerly dig through the paddy fields to collect and eat it. Today, however, it has almost disappeared from sight.In earlier days, Pannikka had held a prominent place among rural produce sold at the fish market in Trikkaripur town, often alongside green tamarind and other locally grown farm products.