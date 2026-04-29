Clusters of black, glossy fruits sticking to the trunks of a tree on the premises of a house in Kozhikode draw curious visitors.

A 73-year-old man named KV Shamsydheen Haji, happily spells out the name of the tree, Jaboticaba Sabara, and explains the features of the fruit.

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Haji sourced the seeds around ten years ago from a nursery in Kerala. The fruit, which is native to Brazil, is not commonly grown in Kerala.

Being the curious cultivator, he wanted to explore this fruit and grew it on the 7 acre land around his house. Known for its unusual growth pattern, the fruit appears directly on the trunk of the tree rather than on branches. It starts off green and gradually turns a deep black when fully ripe. It's black colour and round shape bear semblance to grapefruit and it is also known as grapefruit tree.

An exotic fruit from Haji's cultivation called 'Abiu' or 'Pouteria caimito'. Photo: Special Arrangement

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According to Haji, who is a businessman, the fruit is very sweet and can remain fresh for a reasonable period without spoiling quickly. Despite its rarity and demand, he is not selling the produce because he intends to share the harvest with friends and family, giving it away free of cost.

In the market, jaboticaba is priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 per kilogram, making it one of the most expensive exotic fruits available.

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“I have been inclined to farming from a young age and hence it is not just a matter of curiosity but infact passion that drove me to buy the seeds of this plant 10 years ago,” he says.

Haji follows natural farming practices and does not use pesticides on his crops. He believes that fruits do not need pesticides and that natural fertilizers are adequate. In addition to jaboticaba, his farm includes a variety of tropical fruits such as Rambutan, Mangosteen and Pineapple.

He began working at the age of 14 after having to leave school and went on to establish his own business - Shamsydheen Supermarket. The family business continues today through a textile store called ‘Designs’, run by his oldest son. Shamsydheen is a father of four and has 13 grandchildren.

His work in farming reflects a continued interest in cultivating diverse fruit varieties, including rare and exotic species, using simple and sustainable methods.