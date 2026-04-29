Thodupuzha: During the summer vacation in 2023, Niranjana P S approached her parents with an unusual request — she wanted to learn karate. Her parents, Thodupuzha natives Santosh P C and Shyamala A S, were hesitant at first. They were unsure if their daughter, who is completely blind, would be able to master a martial art.

But they chose not to stand in the way of her determination. Three years later, on April 26, at just 15, Niranjana had proved that decision right, earning a black belt in the Shito Ryu style of karate and becoming one of the youngest visually impaired practitioners in Kerala to achieve the feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Niranjana, the interest had been building for a while. “I loved martial arts. I searched on YouTube and Google to learn more and came across karate. That’s how the desire to learn it began,” she said.

Niranjana's family. Her mother Shyamala A S (Second from left) brother Neeraj (middle) and her father Santosh P C (R). Phhoto: Special arrangement

Finding a trainer, however, was not easy. “Initially, many rejected her. That’s when we approached Baby Abraham master, who runs a karate class in Thodupuzha. He was willing to teach her and gave her all the support she needed,” said her mother, Shyamala.

“Karate was always special to me. Getting a black belt was my biggest dream,” Niranjana said. “Now, I want to excel in kumite (sparring).” She added that mastering fighting techniques drove her to martial arts.

Her trainer, Baby Abraham, said he was astonished by how quickly she picked up the techniques. “She is very aware of her limitations, and that awareness has instilled a strong sense of discipline and responsibility in her,” he said.

A combination image showing Niranjana being conferred with the black belt (L) and Niranjana along with her master Baby Abraham. Photo: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby, along with his son Dixon Baby and senior student Sanvia, provided constant support during her training. To adapt to her blindness, Niranjana relied on physical “molding” — where her trainers positioned her limbs into the correct form — and the sound of her uniform snapping to gauge the speed and precision of her movements.

From basic punches and kicks to more advanced techniques, every step was explained to her in detail. “She followed instructions exactly as told. That really surprised me,” Baby said, adding that she mastered eight katas (Karate long form techniques) in a short span.

Niranjana’s ability to master complex physical Katas likely stems from the same mental discipline she applied to the first art form she learnt- music. Niranjana, who is also a trained singer, studied at a school for the visually impaired until Class 7. She later chose to move to a mainstream school, following which her parents enrolled her at Vimalamatha Higher Secondary School in Kadalikad.

She has since won several prizes in singing competitions, securing A grade in both shastriya sangeetham and lalithaganam at the state-level school arts festival. She also participated in various stage shows and events as well.

A combination image showing Niranjana with the prizes she won for singing (L) and she singing in a stage. Photo: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A memorable moment in her life came in May 2024, when a song she sang on a school bus was recorded by a staff and went viral. “After that, she was invited to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ for the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme,” said Shyamala.

She added that Niranjana had long wished to meet actor and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi. “When he came for a function at a private hospital in Thodupuzha, he came to know about her wish. He called her on stage and asked her to sing. That was a very special moment for her,” she said.

Niranjana’s ambitions go beyond music and karate. Now a Class 10 student awaiting her results, she is hoping to do well academically. “She did not attend any music programmes last year so she could focus on her studies,” her mother said, adding that Niranjana has her own ways of getting things done.

“I want to become a chemist in the future. I love electrochemistry and inorganic chemistry,” Niranjana said. Asked why those subjects appeal to her, she replied with a touch of humour: “Right now, they help me score easy marks. I just have to answer the one-liners.”

Even as she balances academics, her focus on karate remains firm. “The next level in my training is fighting. I want to earn my second dan black belt and continue forward,” she said. “I know it won’t be easy, but I will achieve it.”

Her trainer, Baby Abraham, said she has developed sharp reflexes that help her navigate challenges. “If any stranger touches her, she reacts instantly. Sound is the medium through which I can train her for kumite,” he said.

Her parents, too, remain unwavering in their belief. “She has shown us that anything is possible. We know she will achieve her dreams,” said her mother, Shyamala.