Idukki: A man was bitten by a snake while working on a construction site at Pandippara in Maniyaran Kudiyil here on Wednesday. The injured has been identified as Monsi (48) of Vellakkattu house, Perunkala, Cheruthoni.

The incident occurred around noon during a retaining wall construction at a house in Pandippara. Five workers were present at the site at the time of the incident.

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Monsi was bitten while attempting to move another worker standing nearby to safety after spotting the snake. It is reported that the snake was a cobra.

Notably, this is the sixth time Monsi has suffered a snakebite.

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Following the incident, co-workers rushed him to the Idukki Medical College Hospital. He was administered anti-venom and is currently in the intensive care unit. His condition is said to be stable.