Changanassery: A pet dog named Thommichan has earned hero status after bravely saving his family from a cobra attack, despite being bitten during the struggle.

The incident occurred on April 21 at Onattu Thenad House in Nalunnakkal near Thengana. Thommichan, along with five other native dogs in the household, confronted a cobra that had entered the property, protecting both the family members and their livestock.

The family was first alerted by the dogs’ continuous barking outside the house. When Jobin, a Class 10 student, went to check, he encountered a cobra with its hood fully raised, already close to him.

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Before the situation could escalate, Thommichan and the other dogs confronted the snake. They formed a protective circle, preventing it from moving towards the house or the goat shed. In the fierce struggle that followed, Thommichan was bitten on one side of his face. Even then, he did not retreat.

When the snake turned towards the other dogs, Thommichan intervened once again. The fight eventually ended with the snake being killed.

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As there were no visible injuries at first, the family did not realise that Thommichan had been bitten. It was only two hours later, when they noticed foam coming from his mouth, that they understood the seriousness of his condition.

Attempts to obtain anti-venom from nearby government veterinary hospitals in Kottayam were unsuccessful, as it was out of stock. Eventually, they learned that a private veterinary hospital in Muppayikadu near Moolavattom had anti-venom available. With the help of Kunjunju from Kuttiyal, a local resident and animal lover, Thommichan was rushed there around 10 pm.

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He was administered anti-venom at a cost of Rs 10,000, and continued medical care from the doctors proved crucial in saving his life.

By early morning, Thommichan had recovered sufficiently to be discharged.