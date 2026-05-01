Kozhikode: A burglary attempt at Nandi Bazaar near Koyilandi ended with the suspect falling into a well inside a residential compound early Friday morning.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Augustine Birla, a native of Assam, allegedly attempted to enter the house of a local resident, Kunjabdulla, through the bathroom area. During the attempt, the grill gave way, causing him to slip and fall into a well located within the premises.

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The incident came to light when the house owner’s wife heard unusual noises coming from the well in morning. Upon inspection, the family found the man clinging to a pipe inside the well and immediately alerted the police and fire force.

Fire and rescue personnel from Koyilandy rushed to the scene and successfully pulled the man out using a rescue net.

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He had fallen into a water-filled well approximately 10 feet deep. The accused did not sustain serious injuries. He was taken into custody by the Koyilandy police.

Police said that they have begun questioning him and are investigating his criminal background. A case was registered in connection with the incident, and the arrest of the accused would be recorded later, said an official of Koyilandi police.

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Police also noted that around 12 sovereigns of gold had been stolen from the same house a few years ago.