Congress candidate Adv. Chandy Oommen has opened up one of the biggest leads in the ongoing Kerala Assembly election, firmly ahead in the Puthuppally constituency as counting continues.

The 40-year-old leader has secured 75,114 votes so far, leading CPM’s K. M. Radhakrishnan by a massive margin of 47,209 votes. With counting still underway, the seat is yet to be officially declared, but Oommen’s dominance has already placed him among the most decisive performers in this election cycle.

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Across Kerala, early trends indicate a strong showing for the Congress-led UDF, which is leading in a large number of constituencies and appears set for a significant comeback. Against this backdrop, Oommen’s margin in Puthuppally stands out as one of the widest in the state so far.

The constituency continues to reflect the enduring political legacy of his father, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. In the 2023 by-election, Chandy Oommen had secured a decisive victory with a margin exceeding 37,000 votes, significantly higher than his father’s margin of around 9,000 votes in the 2021 Assembly polls.

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This time too, he has built on that base with a campaign that combined symbolism and strategy. Oommen ran a green campaign, avoiding flex boards and banners, a move that drew attention and resonated with sections of voters.

At the same time, he sharpened his political messaging by alleging neglect of the constituency. Speaking to Onmanorama earlier, Oommen had said that Puthuppally was being denied development funds.

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“The people of Puthuppally have been discriminated against by the Kerala government. Funds for development have not been allocated, which has effectively isolated the constituency from the rest of the state,” he said. “In my view, this stems from political vengeance against my father and the people here.”

Meanwhile, CPM candidate K. M. Radhakrishnan has struggled to match Oommen’s pace in the counting so far, as the Congress candidate continues to maintain a commanding advantage.

With one of the largest leads in the state and a stronghold that shows little sign of shifting, Puthuppally is once again reinforcing its reputation as a Congress bastion.