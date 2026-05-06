Kasaragod: Widespread violence and political clashes broke out in Trikaripur, Kanhangad and Udma assembly constituencies on Tuesday in connection with the Assembly election results, with the situation remaining tense on Wednesday as well.

Clashes broke out between workers of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), and also between BJP and LDF workers, leaving several people injured and causing extensive damage to public and private property. Police officers were also injured after being caught in the clashes. Police have registered multiple cases and tightened security in the affected areas to prevent further escalation.

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Attack during Sandeep Varier’s roadshow

Violence first erupted at Padanna Kadappuram in Valiyaparamba panchayat during a thanksgiving roadshow led by Trikaripur MLA-elect Sandeep Varier around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Workers from both sides allegedly hurled stones at each other, injuring political workers as well as police personnel.

Muslim League panchayat general secretary K K Ameen suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Trikaripur. The CPM’s local committee office, the PP Damodaran Memorial building, came under attack, with its window panes smashed. Nearby Congress and Muslim League offices were also damaged.

Injured LDF workers, including P V Madhu (46), P K Kunjikrishnan (48), A V Sunitha (47), A V Sreerag (30), C Sreerag (30), and P P Arun (32), were admitted to a private hospital in Cheruvathur. Police said the windows of two cars were damaged.

Chandera Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Varier had also stepped in to calm tempers.

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Three FIRs are being registered in connection with the violence. Police have already registered a suo motu case against 100 UDF workers and 80 LDF workers for assaulting and using criminal force against public servants on duty, causing hurt to deter officials from discharging their duties, unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, offences committed in furtherance of a common object, and causing danger or obstruction on a public road. Chandera police said two more FIRs would be registered based on complaints filed by UDF and LDF workers.

Police said the workers used deadly weapons, blocked traffic on a public road, refused lawful orders to disperse, hurled stones at each other, injured police officers, and obstructed the discharge of official duties.

Vehicles vandalised in Bekal region

Fresh violence was also reported from areas under Bekal Police limits in Udma constituency. BJP workers alleged that Muslim League activists were behind the attacks.

P Harish Kumar (36) and Rajith (36), both residents of Puthiyapura in Poochakkad near Bekal, were allegedly attacked while returning home on a motorcycle. Both were admitted to the district hospital. A complaint said three two-wheelers were damaged, causing losses estimated at ₹80,000. Based on Harish Kumar’s complaint, the Bekal police registered a case against six people, including Abdul Rahman, Wajid and Morafeeq of Mukkood.

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Separately, BJP workers V Ranjith (42) and Arjun (24) alleged that they were attacked by CPM workers while they were sitting at Muvarikundu in Kanhangad. Both were hospitalised with injuries.

CPM-BJP clash in Kanhangad, 27 booked

At Muvarikundu in Kanhangad, three people were injured in violence between CPM and BJP workers. Hosdurg Police registered cases against 27 people.

Based on a complaint by CPM worker C H Afaq, BJP workers Arjun, Ratheesh and Ranjith were booked for allegedly threatening and assaulting him with sticks. In a counter-complaint, BJP workers K Ranjith (34) and Arjun (35) alleged they were attacked with iron rods and knives. Police subsequently registered a case against 20 CPM workers, including Hrithik, Abhijith, Sajith and Shaiju. Residents said the violence created panic in the area.

Police have intensified patrolling in all affected areas. Officers said suspects in the various cases have been identified, and arrest proceedings are underway. Police have appealed to the public to maintain peace.