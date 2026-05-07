The Santhanpara police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the murder of Shanti, a 36-year-old housewife found dead at her home on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ramakrishnan (50), a resident of Anayirangal Estate Lane near Pooppara, Idukki.

Shanti lived with her husband, Jagamohan, at their home at Sankarapandian Mettu, Idukki. She was found lying unconscious in her bedroom around 2 pm on Monday when her husband, who had gone out earlier, returned home. Although she was rushed to a private hospital in Pooppara, doctors declared her brought dead.

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Since the death was initially attributed to certain lifestyle diseases which Shanti had, no foul play was suspected. However, after her body was sent to Idukki Medical College for a post-mortem examination, the police surgeon provided crucial findings that prompted a broader investigation. The examination revealed that Shanti had died due to suffocation.

Following the investigation, the police confirmed that Shanti had been murdered, and the probe led them to her relative, Ramakrishnan.

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“Only Ramakrishnan had been there around the time of her death. This led us to him. He eventually confessed to the crime during questioning,” the Idukki police CI told Onmanorama.

The arrest was carried out by Santhanpara Inspector Sharalal S under the directions of Idukki District Police Chief Sabu Mathew and Munnar DySP Chandrakumar. SI Hashim KH, Grade SI Sabu KT, and Civil Police Officers Jayakrishnan V, Ashokan V, and Jigimol P George were also part of the arrest team.