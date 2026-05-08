Palakkad natives Ashiq and his wife Noushiya arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by bus early on Friday for what was meant to be a brief weekend getaway. The newlywed couple had planned to spend two days with Ashiq’s cousin, Ashna Sherin, an IAS aspirant studying in the capital city.

Hours later, the trip ended in tragedy when the three became victims of the pile-up accident at Kowdiar. Noushiya, 24, died in the accident, while Ashiq, 29, and Ashna sustained serious injuries.

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Ashiq, a native of Kuttipeedika in Koduvayur, had married Noushiya just a month ago. He works in the Human Resources department of a private company in the UAE and had come home on leave for the wedding. Noushiya, originally from Chittur in Palakkad, was preparing for state PSC examinations, while Ashna has been attending civil service coaching at a private institute in Thiruvananthapuram for the past year.

“He was supposed to return to the UAE in two weeks. The couple decided to spend a few days here with my daughter before that,” said Sajudheen, Ashna’s father.

According to the family, Ashiq was familiar with the city as he had worked in Thiruvananthapuram briefly before moving abroad. “They had gone out for a walk when the accident occurred. Ashna was standing on the footpath when the car hit her,” Sajudheen said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am near the Kowdiar Junction. The car, which came from the Kuravankonam Junction, rammed into multiple vehicles before hitting pedestrians.

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According to the Peroorkkada Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle following a fluctuation in blood pressure, leading to the accident. Seven people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals, but among them, Noushiya succumbed to her injuries.

“As soon as we got the information, we hired a traveller and left for Thiruvananthapuram. From what we understand, the car hit pedestrians on the footpath after crashing into other vehicles. They had just begun their life together and came here for a short trip before Ashiq returned to work,” Sajudheen added.

Noushiya’s body has been kept at SUT Hospital and will be handed over to the family after postmortem procedures.

Ashiq, who suffered fractures, was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced treatment. Ashna continues to undergo treatment at the Medical College Hospital and her condition is stable, the family said.

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Noushiya is survived by her parents and elder sister, while Ashiq is survived by his parents and younger brother.

Meanwhile, police identified the driver of the car as Mohan Thomas, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. “Two of the injured remain in serious condition. Three persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and another at Jubilee Hospital,” a police official said.

Traffic in the area was briefly disrupted following the accident, but authorities later cleared the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement.