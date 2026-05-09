Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the Congress high command will soon take a decision on the party’s chief ministerial candidate, as intense discussions are ongoing over government formation following the United Democratic Front’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has summoned Sunny Joseph, former Opposition leader V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala to Delhi for talks on government formation and the selection of Kerala’s next CM.

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Sunny said he had maintained a neutral stance on the chief ministerial post and had conveyed his position to the party’s central observers. He disclosed his position in an interview with Malayala Manorama.

Q: A crucial meeting is taking place in Delhi on Saturday to decide the Chief Minister. When could we expect an announcement?

A: The decision will be made at the earliest. We are meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Is the support of the MLAs the sole criterion to select the Chief Minister?

The criteria are finalised by the high command.

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A newspaper published a photo suggesting that your choice for the Chief Minister is K C Venugopal. What is your response?

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Mukul Wasnik has made it clear that the photo is not factual. I took a neutral position during the meeting with the AICC observers. I told them that the high command could decide the Chief Minister.

There have been reports that the Muslim League supports V D Satheesan in the race for the Chief Minister’s post.

I too noticed such reports in the media. But I don’t know anything about it. Officially, the only stand taken by the Muslim League is that they will approve the decision of the high command.

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Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph has publicly stated that the Chief Minister should be a sitting MLA. Your comments?

That could be Joseph’s opinion. The high command will also consider such views.

There are indications that the KPCC chief and three working presidents are in favour of Venugopal.

I am unaware of the opinion of the working presidents. My stand before the AICC observers was that everyone should work unitedly.