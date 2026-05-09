Kozhikode: As the Congress high command intensifies consultations to finalise Kerala’s next chief minister by summoning senior leaders K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheeshan to Delhi after the UDF’s landslide victory, the party is facing mounting pressure from influential Muslim organisations and grassroots workers strongly backing Satheeshan for the top post.

Across several Malabar districts, which delivered one of the UDF’s strongest electoral performances in recent history, large-scale demonstrations erupted on Friday night demanding that Satheeshan be named chief minister. The protests came despite a stern warning from the Congress leadership against public campaigns and street demonstrations in support of individual leaders during the leadership selection process.

Also Read Congress faces tough call as Muslim organisations rally behind V D Satheeshan

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Congress workers, cadres of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Welfare Party of India (WPI), the political arm backed by Jamaat-e-Islami, participated actively in the rallies. Social media platforms linked to these organisations were also flooded with posters, campaign messages and comments openly endorsing Satheeshan.

The IUML leadership has already made its preference clear. Senior party leaders are learnt to have informed AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken that the party favours Satheeshan for the chief minister’s post. Sources said senior IUML leaders, including E T Mohammed Basheer MP, have also conveyed to national Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, that public sentiment in Kerala appears to be strongly in favour of Satheeshan.

In Kozhikode district, areas such as Nadapuram, Vadakara, Perambra and Thottilpalam witnessed major demonstrations backing Satheeshan. These are regions where UDF candidates secured impressive victories with significant support from IUML workers and voters.

At the same time, signs of internal friction within the Congress have also emerged. In Nadapuram, where Congress candidate K M Abhijith won the election, protests were reportedly directed against Abhijith and local MP Shafi Parambil amid allegations that both leaders are supporting K C Venugopal for the chief minister’s post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malappuram district too witnessed large rallies and demonstrations in favour of Satheeshan. Political observers point out that IUML’s organisational strength and support played a decisive role in helping the Congress wrest several crucial seats in the Malabar region, including Ponnani, Thavanur, Uduma, Trikaripur, Nadapuram, Perambra and Kozhikode North. Given the League’s contribution to the UDF victory, its political preference is unlikely to be ignored by the Congress leadership.

Earlier, IUML state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal had publicly expressed support for Satheeshan. Though the statement triggered discontent among a section of Congress leaders, the continued public mobilisation in favour of Satheeshan has added a new layer of political complexity to the leadership decision.

The Welfare Party of India has also openly backed Satheeshan. The party, which had a pre-poll understanding with the Congress-led alliance and campaigned extensively for UDF candidates in several constituencies, has argued that Satheeshan’s leadership was central to the alliance’s sweeping victory.

Congress workers march in support of VD Satheesan as Chief Minister. Photo: Special arrangement

Meanwhile, social media campaigns also have intensified against the possibility of K C Venugopal being chosen as chief minister. Several online campaign pages linked to IUML, Congress and WPI have called for a boycott of any potential by-election if Venugopal is elevated to the post. Since Venugopal is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha, he would have to resign and contest an Assembly by-election if he would be selected as chief minister choice of the Congress party.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a public demonstration held at Irikkur in Kannur district, considered a Congress stronghold on Friday, workers were seen openly declaring that they would campaign against Venugopal if he contests from the constituency in a by-election.

There are also reports that the AP faction of Sunni organisations has extended support to Venugopal, though the office of Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has not officially confirmed this. While the AP faction had formally supported the Left front during the elections, political observers note that a significant section of its grassroots supporters appeared to back UDF candidates in several constituencies.

Interestingly, social media handles associated with both the AP and EK Sunni factions are now witnessing an overwhelming surge of posts favouring Satheeshan as the next chief minister, reflecting the growing perception that his candidature enjoys broader acceptance among sections of Kerala’s Muslim community.