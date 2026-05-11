Thodupuzha: A group posing as customers allegedly stole cash from a utensil shop in Vannappuram on Monday morning and fled the scene.

The theft occurred around 11 am at ‘Cheruvattur’, a shop owned by Eldhose K Thomas.

According to police, the group included two adults and a child. CCTV footage from the shop captured the entire incident.

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The suspects entered the store pretending to purchase items and asked the owner to show them some products. While one member of the group accompanied the shop owner inside, another allegedly opened the cash drawer and stole money kept inside.

The Kaliyar Police said the shop owner had inadvertently left the drawer key on the table before moving inside the shop. Cops added that the accused are believed to be migrant workers. An investigation has been launched to trace and apprehend the suspects.