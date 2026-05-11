Kochi: At least 39 people were injured after a private bus collided head-on with a loaded truck at Edathala near Aluva in Kochi. The accident occurred near Etteckar Church on the Aluva-Kizhakkambalam road on Monday, around 2.30pm. According to Edathala police, the collision occurred on a narrow curve along a steep downhill stretch, triggering panic among passengers and causing heavy traffic congestion in the area for a few hours.

The private bus named St Thomas was heading from Aluva towards Kizhakkambalam, carrying over 40 passengers, and the truck was heading in the opposite direction towards Aluva.

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The impact completely mangled the front portion of the bus, trapping several passengers inside. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and joined rescue efforts, helping pull injured passengers out of the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

Of the 39 injured, 31 passengers were admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, five were shifted to Samaritan Hospital, two were taken to Carmel Hospital, and one person was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

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A woman passenger sustained a serious head injury and remains in critical condition. The bus driver also suffered severe injuries, including fractures to his hand and leg, and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Most of the other injured passengers suffered minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, and are expected to be discharged soon. The driver of the Taurus truck escaped without injuries.

According to preliminary investigation, the bus was descending a steep slope when it encountered the truck climbing uphill from the opposite direction. The police suspect the geography of the road, combined with the speed of the descending bus, may have contributed to the crash.

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Edathala Station House Officer (SHO) said the accident took place at an extremely narrow portion of the road near a sharp bend. “The width of the road there is exactly enough for two vehicles, and the road is quite narrow at that point. It appears the bus may have collided with the rear side of the lorry, which was fully loaded with soil, while trying to avoid hitting a transformer located on the curve. Since it was a downhill slope, speed could also have been a factor,” the officer said.

They have launched a detailed investigation into the incident, and the footage from CCTV cameras in the locality will be collected. A case has been registered against the lorry driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (a) (causing simple hurt), and 125(b) (causing grievous hurt).

The accident led to massive traffic congestion along the busy Aluva-Kizhakkambalam route, with vehicles stranded for hours as rescue operations and vehicle recovery efforts continued.