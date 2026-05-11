Kasaragod: A 26-year-old woman, who was struggling to come to terms with the death of her fiance in a motorcycle accident, was found hanging at her house in Kidoor near Kumbla on Sunday.

Prafulla (26), daughter of B Jayanandan of Kundankeradukka in Kidoor, Kumbla, was engaged to Mani (30), a native of Tamil Nadu. Mani had suffered serious injuries in an accident a few days ago and died while undergoing treatment. Relatives said Prafulla had been under severe emotional distress after his death.

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Police said she was suspected to have ended her life between 11 am and 3 pm on Sunday, when other members of the family had gone to attend a relative’s wedding. Kumbla Police registered a case of unnatural death, and are investigating.

Police also recovered a note believed to have been written by Prafulla, in which she expressed a wish to be laid to rest at the same place where Mani was buried. Relatives said both families would hold discussions before taking a decision on the funeral.

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The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy at Kasaragod General Hospital.