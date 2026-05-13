Idukki: Drinking water supply to 16 families was disrupted after unidentified persons allegedly killed stray dogs and dumped their carcasses into a public well at Vellilamkandam Thuruth near the Kuttikkanam Hill Highway in Kattappana.

The decomposed remains of three dogs were found floating in the well in a maggot-infested state. The well is part of a drinking water project set up by the Peerumedu Development Society (PDS) for 16 families in the area.

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Water from this well is first pumped to another well and then supplied to an overhead tank located on a hilltop for distribution to households. The contaminated well, where the carcasses were discovered, is situated in the water-level area of the Idukki project.

Local residents alleged that anti-social elements deliberately dumped the dead dogs into the well to disrupt the drinking water supply. The pathway leading to the well and the surrounding area are covered with fodder grass cultivation by a private individual, making the area isolated and rarely monitored.

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Some residents who consumed the water reportedly experienced stomach discomfort in recent days. A foul smell was noticed in the water on Sunday, prompting an inspection. The decomposed carcasses were discovered on Sunday evening. Unaware of the contamination, residents had been using the water for nearly a week.

The affected families have now been left without drinking water for the past three days.

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The project was implemented in 2012 with a contribution of ₹74,800 from the Kattappana Block Panchayat and ₹80,000 from beneficiaries. The well had reportedly been protected with a concrete ring and cover.

Residents lodged complaints with the District Collector, Kattappana Police, Health Department, and Kanchiyar Panchayat. Officials from the police and health departments inspected the site.

Though steps have been initiated to clean the well, the Health Department has directed that the water should not be used until laboratory test results of the water samples are received. Until then, the beneficiary families are forced to purchase drinking water at their own expense.