Manorama School of Communication (MASCOM), which is entering its silver jubilee year, has begun functioning from a newly constructed building at the MMP campus in Eerayilkadavu, Kottayam. The new building, located close to the institution’s previous campus, has been equipped with modern facilities tailored for journalism and media education.

The campus includes dedicated labs for print, visual and online media, smart classrooms, and a news automation system integrated with advanced software. It also houses a renovated edit suite for training in contemporary reporting and editing, along with a news studio, production control room, audio booth and library.

MMP Campus. Photo: Manorama.

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Applications invited for PG Diploma in Journalism

MASCOM has invited applications for its PG Diploma in Journalism programme. Admissions will be based on a written examination and an interview. Interested candidates can apply through the institute’s website (www.manoramajschool.com) until June 10.

Graduates are eligible to apply, while final-year degree students may also submit applications, provided they complete their qualification before admission. The written test is scheduled for June 13, and interviews for shortlisted candidates will be held from June 22 to 24.

The studio at MASCOM. Photo: Manorama.

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Classes for the 10-month programme will begin in July. The course offers three specialised modules: Digital, Broadcast and Print journalism. Students will have access to professional studios, computer labs, a modern library and smart classrooms as part of the training.

The institute also offers opportunities for internships and placements in various media organisations upon successful completion of the programme.

For details: 0481-2300851, +91 7356335999.