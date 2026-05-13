Malappuram: Amid the continued delay in the Congress party’s decision on the next Chief Minister of Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), is convening a crucial leadership meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, to be held at Panakkad, is expected to primarily focus on the ongoing government formation process and the allocation of ministerial berths for the IUML in the prospective UDF cabinet.

The IUML has already expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress party’s delay in deciding on the Chief Minister. Party leaders have reportedly conveyed their preference for V D Satheesan for the top post to the Congress high command.

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Several IUML MLAs have also raised concerns over growing unrest among party workers due to the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the announcement of the Chief Minister. According to League MLAs, they were facing protests from workers and supporters during public events and meetings. Agitations against senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have also reportedly intensified in several places over the delay in the decision-making process.

The party leadership is also expected to discuss the possibility of public protests if the Congress high command decides to appoint AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal as Chief Minister.

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The party meeting will also begin the process of finalising its ministers in the UDF cabinet on Wednesday, as it expects the Congress national leadership to announce the new Chief Minister by Wednesday noon, following consultations with senior state leaders of the Congress party.

If the Chief Ministerial candidate is announced as expected, the IUML is likely to finalise and announce its ministerial nominees by Wednesday evening after detailed discussions within the leadership meeting. The party had initially scheduled a press conference on Tuesday morning, but later postponed it to the evening in anticipation of the Congress announcement.

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The IUML is expected to secure five ministerial berths in the new cabinet. While the party is keen on obtaining the Education portfolio, it remains uncertain whether the Congress, as the leading party in the alliance, will allocate the department to the IUML this time.

Senior leaders, including national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, state secretary N Shamsudheen, Areekode MLA P K Basheer and Vengara MLA K M Shaji, are among those being considered for ministerial positions.

In the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy, IUML ministers handled several prominent portfolios, including Industries and Information Technology, Education, Social Justice and Panchayats, Public Works Department, and Urban Affairs. The party is once again aiming at key departments in the new government.