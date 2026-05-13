Kanchiyar Grama Panchayat has started supplying drinking water to 16 families after decomposed dog carcasses were found dumped in a public well connected to a local drinking water project.

Panchayat member Sushama Sasi said around 5,000 litres of water would be distributed daily to the affected households until normal supply from the drinking water scheme resumes.

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The incident came to light on Sunday evening after residents noticed a foul smell in the water supply. During an inspection, authorities found the decomposed carcasses of three dogs inside the well in a maggot-infested condition.

The well, located in the Thuruth area of Vellilamkandam near the water level zone of the Idukki Reservoir, is used to supplement the drinking water project during summer when the main water source dries up.

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Officials suspect deliberate sabotage, as the well’s protective coverings had reportedly been replaced after the carcasses were dumped. Dense private fodder grass cultivation around the well and along the pathway leading to it is also believed to have helped the perpetrators avoid detection.

Following police instructions, beneficiaries of the water scheme cleared the overgrown pathways and surroundings of the well. Cleaning and disinfection work is currently underway at the wells, storage tank and pipelines, and officials said the process could take several days. Water supply will resume only after the Health Department certifies that the system is free from contamination and safe for public use. Until then, the panchayat will continue arranging drinking water for the affected families.