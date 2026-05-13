CPM Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday issued a statement slamming the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the lapses that allegedly led to the leak of the NEET question paper and the subsequent cancellation of the examination.

In the statement, Pinarayi said it was condemnable that the NEET exam, which determines the future and aspirations of lakhs of students across the country, was once again mired in controversy over question paper leaks and irregularities. He alleged that such incidents shatter the trust and confidence of students who prepare for the examination through years of hard work.

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Pinarayi also pointed out that this was not the first instance of question paper leaks since the central government entrusted the NTA with conducting examinations. He said the agency should be dissolved and the responsibility for conducting examinations transferred back to the respective government agencies, as was the practice earlier.

“The allegations of question paper leaks, the involvement of coaching mafias, and corruption are highly worrying. When students from poor families approach the examination after years of effort and amid financial difficulties, such irregularities rob them of their rightful opportunities,” Pinarayi said in the statement.

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He also called for a comprehensive, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the incident and urged that those found guilty be punished.

This marks the first time the former Chief Minister has made a public statement since May 4, when his party suffered a major setback in the Assembly elections. He had been avoiding media queries regarding his possible appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and the party’s electoral defeat during recent public appearances.