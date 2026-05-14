Mini bus overturns in Idukki, several injured
A tourist minibus carrying visitors from Tamil Nadu overturned near Pooppara, injuring several people who were taken to hospital.
A tourist minibus carrying visitors from Tamil Nadu overturned near Pooppara, injuring several people who were taken to hospital.
A tourist minibus carrying visitors from Tamil Nadu overturned near Pooppara, injuring several people who were taken to hospital.
A mini bus carrying tourists overturned at Anayirankal in Pooppara, leaving several people injured.
The accident occurred when the mini bus veered off the road and overturned into a tea plantation near Periya Canal. The vehicle was carrying tourists who had arrived from Tamil Nadu.
The mishap occurred around 4 pm on Thursday. Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident.
The injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.