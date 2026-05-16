Defying physical challenges with quiet determination, 15-year-old Sera Alphonsa Noji has turned her Class 10 journey at Kallar Government Higher Secondary School into a story of inclusion, support and triumph.

A student of Kallar Government Higher Secondary School, Sera has successfully completed her Class 10 examinations, earning a place of pride alongside 255 of her classmates and emerging as the cynosure of all eyes.

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Fondly called `Ponnoos' by everyone at school, Sera has been wheelchair-bound since birth. Yet her parents, Noji and Princy of Mundakkal House in Pampadumpara, were determined that she should grow up and learn alongside other children.

With the support of the school authorities, Sera was admitted to Class I itself at Kallar Government HSS. In the early years, however, her learning remained confined to home. Later, after the COVID period and as the school evolved into a model inclusive institution, Sera began attending classes from Class VI.

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On her first day, the school had extended a warm welcome by shifting her classroom from the upper floor to the ground level and decorating the campus with balloons and colourful paper. From then on, teachers and classmates ensured she was always an integral part of the school.

Led by special educator Shiny and class teacher Raseeda Beevi, the entire teaching staff and students stood firmly by her throughout her academic journey. Her mother, Princy, is also a member of the School Management Committee. Sera has two siblings, Anna Maria (Plus Two student) and Lian (Class VIII).