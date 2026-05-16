Kasaragod: Amid discussions over the formation of a United Democratic Front (UDF) government, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan has strongly pitched for the district’s representation in the cabinet, saying Kasaragod cannot afford to be overlooked again.

He said securing a ministerial berth this time was Kasaragod’s rightful claim, especially against the backdrop of the UDF’s historic performance in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unnithan pointed out that the UDF had made breakthroughs even in constituencies long considered bastions of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), describing the verdict as carrying a clear political message.

For the first time since 1991, Kasaragod elected four UDF MLAs. For the past 35 years, the district had returned a three-two split, with the LDF winning three seats and the UDF holding on to two, both traditionally represented by the Muslim League in Kasaragod and Manjeshwar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, the Congress wrested Udma for the first time since 1991 and captured Trikaripur from the CPM for the first time. The LDF’s lone winner in the district was Govindan Palikkappil of the CPI from Kanhangad.

In the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, former Kanhangad MLA E Chandrasekharan served as revenue minister. In the second Vijayan government (2021-2026), Kasaragod had no representation in the cabinet. The district also went without ministerial representation during the Oommen Chandy government from 2011 to 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unnithan said the expectations and support of the district’s voters deserved to be respected, and that Kasaragod should be given due consideration in the cabinet.

“If Kasaragod is denied representation, people will see it not just as neglect towards the district, but as an insult to its voters,” he warned.

He also urged the Congress and the IUML to hold discussions and arrive at a favourable decision at the earliest.

Pointing out that Kasaragod continues to lag in development, Unnithan said the district urgently needed stronger interventions in healthcare, education and infrastructure.

According to political circles, A K M Ashraf, who registered a decisive victory in Manjeshwar, is emerging as a dark horse for one of the four or five cabinet berths likely to go to the IUML.