Kannur: In many hotels across Kannur, the question “what do you have?” now has an unmistakable answer: sardine curry!

After a prolonged lull, sardines have made a strong comeback along the Kannur coast. Over the past couple of weeks, large catches have been reported from landing centres such as Puthiyangadi, Palakkod and Thalayi, as well as from harbours at Azhikkal and Ayikkara with the fish is arriving in abundant quantities from both traditional boats and mechanised vessels.

For the past two years, sardine availability along the Kannur coast had been severely limited. While Kerala once recorded catches of around 4 lakh tonnes, this had dropped sharply to nearly 30,000 tonnes in recent years. Fishermen attribute the rebound this season to favourable weather conditions, which have resulted in fuller nets.

With trawling bans in force across four states from Tamil Nadu to Bengal, traders from outside Kerala have also begun arriving in the state to procure sardines. Although warnings indicated rising sea surface temperatures and marine heatwave conditions along the western coast up to Oman, this has not translated into a decline in fish availability. With the onset of rains and a fall in coastal sea temperatures, fishermen say the sardine season has begun in earnest.

Storage tip

To prevent spoilage, sardines should be cleaned and stored in small containers with water before being kept in a freezer. This helps the fish retain its freshness and taste for several days. It is advisable to store only the required quantity for each day in separate containers.

A much-relished fish worldwide

Sardines are among the most widely available marine fish species in the world. They belong to the herring family under the Clupeidae group. The name sardine is derived from the Italian island of Sardinia, where the fish is found in abundance.

Globally, the highest sardine catches are reported off the coast of Morocco in Africa. The Atlantic and Pacific oceans remain the primary sources of this widely consumed fish.

Kannur ranks fourth in sardine catch

Kannur ranks fourth in the state in terms of the availability of sardines and other fish when compared with other districts.In the previous financial year, Ernakulam topped the state in fish landings, followed by Kollam and Kozhikode in second and third positions respectively.

Oil Sardines

The current sardine catch often includes roe-bearing fish, known locally for its rich oil content and flavourful flesh. These fish are relatively rounded in shape and elongated, with a dark greenish back and a bright silvery-white scales on both sides. Their fins are translucent. The peak season runs from May to September, with June and July marking the breeding period. From October onwards, the fish loses its oil content, and with it, its taste too diminishes.

Sardine is often described as a rich source of protein. They contain high levels of Omega 3 fatty acids, which help in preventing heart disease and reducing blood pressure. It is also rich in calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and phosphorus.

As a surface-dwelling fish, sardines are commonly found in coastal waters at depths of 10 to 20 metres. They are caught using nets with a mesh size of 36–38 mm. The main predators of sardines include whales, sharks and tuna.