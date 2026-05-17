With the Congress leadership completing discussions on ministerial berths and portfolio allocation, the outline of the incoming United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has largely become clear. The final list of ministers is expected to be submitted to Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar by 2 pm on Sunday.

Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan has already ensured that the 21-member Cabinet will be sworn in alongside him on Monday. The final decisions were reached after several rounds of consultations within the Congress and with UDF allies, under the supervision of AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi.

ADVERTISEMENT

After days of internal negotiations, the Congress leadership is learnt to have persuaded senior leader Ramesh Chennithala to accept the Home and Vigilance portfolios. Chennithala, who had been overlooked for the Chief Minister’s post, had reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangement. Sources said the issue surrounding the Home portfolio was resolved on Friday, though Chennithala is believed to have sought greater representation for his loyalists in both the Cabinet and the party organisation. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath is said to be among those backed by his camp.

With the Home portfolio likely to go to Chennithala, Satheesan may choose to retain the Finance portfolio, given his emphasis on fiscal issues during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition.

The Congress is expected to hold 11 ministerial berths, including the Chief Minister’s position. Cabinet formation reportedly became a delicate balancing exercise as both Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, both contenders in the Chief Ministerial race, pushed for representation for their respective groups.

Senior leaders such as K Muraleedharan, Sunny Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan are also expected to secure Cabinet berths. There is also growing pressure on Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to take up the Speaker’s post, though he is yet to take a final call. KPCC working presidents A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunath, both considered close to Venugopal, are also likely to be inducted into the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan is also understood to have pushed for greater representation for women and younger legislators in the Cabinet. Congress leaders Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman are among the leading contenders for ministerial berths. While Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen was earlier seen as a probable entrant, his chances appear to have dimmed amid the effort to accommodate more women leaders.

Also Read IUML to get 5 berths in new UDF cabinet, final decision on ministers soon

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest constituent in the UDF with 22 seats, is expected to receive five Cabinet berths. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty is almost certain to return to the ministry as the party’s senior-most leader. Other names under consideration include K M Shaji, N Shamsudheen, Parakkal Abdulla, V E Abdul Gafoor and P K Basheer.

Party sources indicate that Kunhalikutty is likely to handle the Industries and IT portfolios. Other departments expected to go to IUML ministers include Education, Public Works, Local Self-Government and Urban Affairs.

Other UDF allies have also stepped up their demand for Cabinet representation. The Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph has reportedly sought two ministerial positions. Shibu Baby John of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) had earlier said talks with the Congress leadership were positive and that the party was not insisting on any particular portfolio. CMP’s lone MLA C P John is also expected to be accommodated in the ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, former CPM leader G Sudhakaran said on Saturday that he would neither seek nor decline a ministerial berth if offered.

The Chennithala camp is also reportedly lobbying for Joseph Vazhakkan to be appointed as the next KPCC president. Vazhakkan was denied a ticket from Ettumanoor in the Assembly elections. The current KPCC chief, Sunny Joseph, who won from Peravur, is set to join the Cabinet.

The swearing-in of newly elected MLAs is tentatively scheduled for May 21, while the election to the Speaker’s post is expected to be held on May 22.