Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) process of finalising ministers for the new UDF government turned into one of the most complex and closely watched internal exercises in the party’s recent history, reflecting shifting power equations, regional demands and growing pressure from grassroots workers.

Traditionally, ministerial decisions in the IUML are settled within hours, with the final word largely resting with the Panakkad Thangal family and the top leadership. This time, however, the process stretched over three days, with prolonged uncertainty, internal lobbying, public protests, and even last-minute changes before the final announcement on Sunday, ahead of the new UDF government’s swearing-in on Monday.

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The unusually tense negotiations came after the IUML secured a record 22 Assembly seats in the elections, significantly increasing the number of claimants for Cabinet positions and intensifying demands for regional representation.

After marathon discussions, the party finalised five ministers for the new Cabinet — P K Kunhalikutty, P K Basheer, K M Shaji, N Shamsudheen and V E Abdul Gafoor. In an unprecedented move, the party also indicated that Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla would be accommodated during a future Cabinet reshuffle under a 'term-sharing' arrangement, marking the first time the IUML has openly adopted such a formula.

The final list was announced in Thiruvananthapuram by state president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty after hours of consultations within the party and the UDF leadership.

P K Basheer’s inclusion alters final list

The biggest twist in the selection process came on Sunday morning when pressure mounted within the party to include senior leader P K Basheer in the Cabinet.

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The leadership had initially decided to induct Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla as the representative from Kozhikode district. However, Basheer — a four-time MLA from Eranad — reportedly expressed strong dissatisfaction over being overlooked. A section of party workers and leaders also questioned the move to induct first-time MLA V E Abdul Gafoor while sidelining senior figures such as Basheer.

Social media campaigns by IUML workers further strengthened Basheer’s case. Many highlighted his organisational role in coordinating the party’s Wayanad rehabilitation initiatives and argued that his consistent electoral victories and grassroots influence deserved Cabinet recognition.

Following intense internal discussions, the leadership ultimately replaced Parakkal Abdulla with Basheer in the final list.

That decision triggered protests from sections of party workers in Kozhikode district, who accused the leadership of ignoring the district despite the IUML’s strong electoral performance there. Party sources said the assurance of considering Abdulla during the next Cabinet reshuffle came after protests erupted in Kuttiadi demanding his inclusion.

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Balancing regions and generations

Another pressure point emerged from Kasaragod, where some leaders pushed for the inclusion of A K M Ashraf. Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan had publicly backed Ashraf’s candidature, but the IUML leadership did not accommodate the demand.

Instead, the party projected K M Shaji — elected from Vengara but politically active in Kozhikode — as the representative of Kozhikode district in the Cabinet.

The final list reflects the IUML leadership’s attempt to balance seniority, regional representation and future political expansion.

Among the five ministers, only P K Kunhalikutty has previous ministerial experience. The veteran leader, currently the national general secretary of the IUML, is one of the party’s most influential figures. A former chairman of Malappuram Municipality at the age of 29, Kunhalikutty entered the Assembly in 1982 and went on to serve multiple terms as Industries Minister in various UDF governments.

He held portfolios including Industries, IT, Municipalities and Social Welfare under the ministries led by A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. During his tenure, he was associated with major initiatives such as the Akshaya project. Despite facing defeat in the 2006 Assembly election amid controversy linked to the 1997 ice cream parlour case, Kunhalikutty remained one of the IUML’s central strategists and later served as MP from Malappuram as well as Deputy Opposition Leader in the Assembly from 2021 to 2026.

P K Basheer, who represents Eranad, rose through the ranks of the Muslim Youth League and local body politics before becoming MLA in 2011. His inclusion is widely seen as recognition of both seniority and organisational influence within the party. N Shamsudheen, the four-time MLA from Mannarkkad, was chosen as the representative from Palakkad district. Party leaders also viewed his repeated electoral success as a key factor behind his elevation.

K M Shaji’s induction reflects the leadership’s preference for experienced and outspoken leaders with organisational visibility beyond their constituencies. Shaji first gained wider political attention when he contested the Iravipuram constituency in Kollam against RSP leader A. A. Aziz, though he was unsuccessful. In 2011, he shifted to the Azheekode constituency in Kannur and secured a decisive victory. He retained the seat in 2016 after defeating CPM candidate M. V. Nikesh Kumar. However, in the 2021 Assembly elections, Shaji suffered defeat against CPM candidate K. V. Sumesh. Despite the setback, he continued to remain an influential voice within the party and contested from Vengara this time, strengthening his position within the party.

Abdul Gafoor signals IUML’s Central Kerala Strategy

The inclusion of first-time MLA V E Abdul Gafoor generated the most debate within the party. Gafoor, son of former minister V K Ibrahim Kunju, won the Kalamassery constituency by defeating former Industries Minister P Rajeev — one of the UDF’s most high-profile victories in central Kerala.

Though several senior leaders reportedly opposed giving a Cabinet berth to a first-time MLA, the leadership viewed Gafoor as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the IUML’s influence beyond its traditional Malabar strongholds.

Gafoor entered public life through the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) during his college days and currently serves as General Secretary of the IUML Ernakulam district committee. He is also active in labour union politics, holding key positions in several STU-affiliated organisations.

His inclusion is being interpreted within the party as a clear political signal that the IUML intends to expand its organisational footprint in central Kerala while simultaneously projecting a younger leadership profile.

The prolonged ministerial negotiations have revealed both the growing ambitions within the IUML and the increasing challenge before the leadership in balancing regional aspirations, generational shifts and internal power centres in a party that has traditionally maintained tight organisational discipline.