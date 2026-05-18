Kasaragod: Badiadka Police on Monday arrested two men in connection with the murder of a bank security guard, Suresh B K (42) in Kasaragod's Kumbadaje panchayat.

Suresh was stabbed to death after a disagreement during a local cricket match at Marpinadukka in the panchayat on Sunday, May 17.

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The accused, Kiran (30) and Akhilesh (25) -- both from the same panchayat -- had gone into hiding after the murder. Police tracked them down and arrested them from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The accused have been booked under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and common intent.

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Suresh (42) was a security guard at the Kumbadaje Service Co-operative Bank at Marpinadukka.

According to police, Suresh had an argument with the accused during the cricket match on Sunday evening. He was assaulted around 9.25 pm, while he was standing near the bank premises, said police.

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Kiran allegedly attacked Suresh with a dagger, inflicting fatal injuries, while Akhilesh is accused of aiding the attack, said Station House Office - Inspector R P Anoop Krishna, who led the investigation.