Kasaragod: A Plus Two student and a homemaker were killed in two separate road accidents in Kasaragod district, while several others, including the woman's 10-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries.

In a suspected case of underage driving, the 17-year-old boy died after his scooter crashed into a motorcycle at Azad Nagar on the Uliyathadukka-Chowki Road near Kasaragod town. The deceased was identified as Shahabas Assar (17), a resident of Chowki and the only son of Gulf expatriate Rafiq and Alfeena.

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The accident occurred around 10.45 pm on Monday. Shahabas, who suffered critical injuries, was rushed to a private hospital, but his life could not be saved. Relatives said they had no idea why Shahabas had gone out on a scooter at that hour.

His co-passenger and two others travelling on the motorcycle were admitted to private hospitals in Mangaluru and Indiranagar.

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Shahabas was a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Udayagiri in Vidyanagar and was set to enter Class 12 after the vacation.

Kasaragod Town Police have registered a case.

The second accident was a hit-and-run case in which a woman was killed and her 10-year-old son seriously injured after a car rammed their scooter near Christ CMI School on Kalyan Road along NH 66, about 3 km from Kanhangad town.

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The second accident was a hit-and-run case in which a woman was killed and her 10-year-old son seriously injured after a car rammed their scooter near Christ CMI School on Kalyan Road along NH 66, about 3 km from Kanhangad town.

The deceased was identified as K Rajani (45), wife of Venugopalan of Pairadukka in Nellikatte, Kanhangad. Their son, Advaith (10), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Police said an Innova car crashed into the scooter, throwing its riders off the road, and fled the scene, turning the case into a hit-and-run. Hosdurg Police later tracked down the vehicle and impounded it.

The driver has been booked under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, besides Sections 134 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act for failing to ensure medical attention to the injured.