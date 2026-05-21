Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition designate Pinarayi Vijayan was seen sitting on a steel bench at Kannur railway station while waiting for a train to Thiruvananthapuram after attending public functions in Kannur. CPM district secretary K K Ragesh was seated next to him, while another young man carrying a large bag was also sitting on the bench. A few police personnel were standing at a distance.

The picture has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread reactions and trolling. Many users pointed out the contrast with the period when Pinarayi Vijayan was Chief Minister. At that time, a special chair was usually arranged for him at railway stations and he would be surrounded by a large security and police cordon. Social media users are now highlighting that he was sitting on an ordinary steel bench without heavy security arrangements.

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Several comments and trolls have appeared online along with the image. BJP spokesperson Reji Lucas described the image as a reflection of 'the poetic justice of time and the strength of democracy'. Many users shared the picture with captions such as “What a change,” “A setback for arrogance,” and “From a king to a comrade.”

Some users also compared the image to a widely circulated picture of Vijayan sitting on an ordinary metallic chair in New York. Others noted that earlier, people would have hesitated even to laugh near him, referring to a person in the background of the picture who appears to be smiling.

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Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier returned to Kannur by flight from Thiruvananthapuram after attending the Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony, where he received a reception. Leaders, including K K Ragesh and P Sasi, were present to receive him.

On the following day, Pinarayi Vijayan returned to Thiruvananthapuram after attending programmes in Kannur, including the book launch event of E P Jayarajan. K K Ragesh also accompanied him during the journey.