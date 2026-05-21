Kottayam: Authorities have banned traffic on the Palathara bridge on the Thiruvathukkal - Kallupurakkal - Pathinanjilkadavu Road, as its western side has become a danger zone. Entry is restricted to all vehicles except two-wheelers. The rock foundations on both sides of the bridge are severely dilapidated.

Besides, the compound wall of a nearby house has also collapsed onto the bridge. Meanwhile, the local residents say that rocks on the wall were found to be loose around four days ago, and now the foundation has collapsed, making the bridge extremely dangerous for traffic.

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Bus services operated from Kottayam to Panthinanjilkadavil via Bhamasseril Bhadrakali Devi Temple, near the Palathara bridge. Now, the bus service ends around 200 metres away from the bridge. The people of the locality have also placed a warning board here, indicating that the bridge is in danger. Besides, they have also alerted the municipal authorities.

The Palathara bridge, owned by the municipality, is at the border of wards 37 and 38. Councillors Sanil Kanakkalil and Jisha Joshy visited the spot to analyse the situation. Local residents urge the authorities to repair the bridge's safety wall before the monsoon begins. They are worried that cracks may form in the walls again when the stream's water flow increases during the rainy season.

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“The councillor has been urged to explain the condition of the bridge, in writing. The municipal engineer will visit the spot, and a team of experts will test its sturdiness. The bridge and the safety wall will be strengthened based on their report,” said municipal chairperson MP Santhosh Kumar.

“The bridge is more than six decades old. The walls started cracking after a huge truck that came to lay the cables crossed the bridge. Traffic in this route will be severely affected if the bridge is not repaired soon,” Binny Thomas, Parekkattil, a resident of Pathinanjilkadavu.