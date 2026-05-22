Alappuzha: A man lost one leg and sustained grievous injuries to the other after falling into the gap between a train and the platform at Ottapalam railway station on Thursday evening.

The injured, identified as Siddique, realised he had boarded the wrong coach of the Alappuzha–Chennai Express. While attempting to get onto the correct coach as the train was moving, he slipped and fell. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter at the time of the incident.

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Half of Siddique’s right leg was completely severed, while the bone in his other leg was broken and exposed. He was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment, Ottapalam police said.